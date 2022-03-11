Death notices and funeral arrangements

Marcella (Stella) Townsend, née Ingram

Jerpoint, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of 9 Granby Row, Carlow March 10th 2022 in the loving care of St. Michael’s Ward, St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown. Beloved wife of the late Albie (died 24/02/2021). Predeceased by her parents James and Alice and by her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow to arrive for Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/