Man and woman die in single-vehicle Roscommon crash overnight

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s have died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon overnight.

A third person, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision, involving a car on the R293 between Ballaghadereen and Gorteen at Edmonstown road, at approximately 3.30am on Friday morning.

The three people travelling in the car were treated at the scene by emergency services personnel for serious injuries, with the man in his 20s pronounced dead there a short time later.

The woman in her 30s was removed by ambulance to Castlebar Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The third person in the car, the second man in his 20s, was also taken to Castlebar Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash site remains closed this morning for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R293 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castelrea Garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.