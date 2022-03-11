Man arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €157,000 in Co Dublin

A man has been arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth €157,000 in Co Dublin.

The seizure was made as part of an ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Artane area of Dublin.

The cannabis was seized by customs officers in a joint intelligence led operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Divisional Drugs Unit at Coolock Garda Station, and Revenue Customs Service.

One man, aged 22, has been arrested in connection with the seizure. He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Coolock Garda Station.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.