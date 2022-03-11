More crime around the theft of catalytic converters

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Tullow and Bagenalstown are investigating a series of thefts where catalytic converters were stolen from cars.

The latest incident occurred in Tullow between Wednesday 9 March and Thursday 10 March in St Aubins, Shillelagh Road. The culprits attempted to steal the catalytic converter from a black Renault Fluence but they failed in their mission to steal the car part.

This follows the thefts of catalytic converters from two Toyota cars in recent weeks,

One theft was from a Toyota Yaris and gardaí believe that it occurred between Wednesday 23 Feb and Friday 25 Feb when a blue Yaris was parked in Poachers Lock, Leighlinbridge.

A second catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Toyota Yaris in Bagenalstown on Friday 4 March. The bronze coloured car was parked in a driveway of a house in Ashfield when the theft occurred. The homeowner heard noises outside and saw three men in dark clothing leave the scene between 11.45pm and midnight. Contact Bagenalstown Garda Station with any information.