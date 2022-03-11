Piper from Graigue chosen to play at O’Flynn tribute concert

PIPER Colm Broderick from Graiguecullen will take part in a celebration of the life and work of the late Liam O’Flynn in the National Concert Hall on Tuesday 15 March.

Na Píobairí Uilleann recently gave Colm the honour of taking possession of a set of pipes made by Leo Rowsome which belonged to the late Liam O’Flynn. The pipes also passed through the hands of Seán Ó Riada and Willie Clancy.

A past head boy of Presentation College, Carlow, Colm is tasked with playing and looking after this wonderful and historic instrument and carrying on its legacy. In 2021, Colm was awarded the gold medal on the uilleann pipes at the Seán Ó Riada Bonn Óir competition. At the concert, Colm will be one of many musicians honouring the late piper. Renowned musicians such as Matt Molloy, Paddy Glackin, Noel Hill and Mary Bergin will also be performing.