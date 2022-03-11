Pres students win academic bursaries

Friday, March 11, 2022

 

WELL done to former Presentation College student and head girl Meadhbh Broderick on receiving the prestigious Ad Astra Academic Award at University College Dublin recently. Meadhbh, who achieved maximum points in her leaving certificate exam in 2020 has continued to be an excellent student in UCD, where she is studying actuarial and financial studies. Scholars benefit from a scholarship, mentoring and discipline-specific supports, as well as personal and professional development opportunities.

Congratulations also to another former student Diego Lopez Clarke, who won the TCD Entrance Exhibition Award as the incoming student with the highest points in state exams from the Pres.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

More crime around the theft of catalytic converters

Friday, 11/03/22 - 4:42pm

Piper from Graigue chosen to play at O’Flynn tribute concert

Friday, 11/03/22 - 4:30pm

Break-ins at Borris Golf Club and a business in Bagenalstown

Friday, 11/03/22 - 4:20pm