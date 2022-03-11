Pres students win academic bursaries

WELL done to former Presentation College student and head girl Meadhbh Broderick on receiving the prestigious Ad Astra Academic Award at University College Dublin recently. Meadhbh, who achieved maximum points in her leaving certificate exam in 2020 has continued to be an excellent student in UCD, where she is studying actuarial and financial studies. Scholars benefit from a scholarship, mentoring and discipline-specific supports, as well as personal and professional development opportunities.

Congratulations also to another former student Diego Lopez Clarke, who won the TCD Entrance Exhibition Award as the incoming student with the highest points in state exams from the Pres.