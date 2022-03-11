What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received 12 planning applications between 4-11 March.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Carlow Express Freight is sought to construct a steel portal frame extension to the side of existing storage unit at Donore, Bagenalstown.

Healy’s Pharmacy Holdings wishes to develop Healy’s Pharmacy (a protected structure) Ref: CW383) at 24 Main Street, Bagenalstown. The development will comprise the partial removal of the existing wall between No 24 and No 23 to allow for the expansion of the existing retail pharmacy premises and construction of a new single storey extension to the rear of No 24 (Healy’s Pharmacy). Permission also sought to a change of use of No. 23 from residential use to retail (pharmacy).

Philip Rothwell wishes to construct a two-storey extension to the front of existing two storey dwelling at Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown.

Carlow

Shaws Limited wish to install Photovoltaic Panels on existing roof structure at Shaw’s Department Store, Tullow Street & Bridewell Lane.

Graiguecullen

Leona Nolan wishes to change of use of premises from an existing fast food take away with adjoining domestic accommodation o use as two separate domestic dwellings at Castle Hill, Graiguecullen.

Grangeford Old

Maryanne Connors wishes to use unauthorised mobile home used as a dwelling at Grangeford Old.

Hacketstown

Jim Doyle wishes to convert existing attic to accommodate two new bedrooms and a bathroom at Tombeagh, Hacketstown.

Myshall

Michael & Caroline O’Shea wish to develop alterations and a single storey extension to an existing dwelling at Shangarry, Myshall.

Nurney

Alan Cope wish to develop a dry store, concrete yard at Oldtown House, Oldtown, Nurney.

Joe Cummins wishes to retain modifications to kitchen and garage.

Tullow

Martin Murphy wishes to construct a new vehicular entrance at Pairc Mhuire, Tullow.

Ronan Byrne & Nicole Gorman wish to refurbishment and alter existing semi derelict dwelling and the construction of an extension at Knocknatubbrid, Tullow.