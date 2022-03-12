Applications open for arts bursary

Friday, March 11, 2022

Carlow’s 2021 Platform 31 recipient Cian Kinsella

By Suzanne Pender

LOCAL authority arts offices and the Arts Council of Ireland has announced a callout for 2022 applications to PLATFORM 3, a nationwide artist development scheme.

Designed to support and offer career development for 31 mid-career artists (one artist in each of the 31 local authorities around Ireland), there are two elements of support for participating artists in the scheme: financial and developmental. Participating artists will receive an €8,000 bursary to invest in themselves and their practice, combined with participation in a developmental and networking framework.

The award is open to artists of any discipline and practice, as well as multi-disciplinary practice and design of all kinds

Applications are open until 30 March. For more information, see https://platform31.localartsireland.ie/

 

