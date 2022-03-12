Applications open for arts bursary

Carlow’s 2021 Platform 31 recipient Cian Kinsella

By Suzanne Pender

LOCAL authority arts offices and the Arts Council of Ireland has announced a callout for 2022 applications to PLATFORM 3, a nationwide artist development scheme.

Designed to support and offer career development for 31 mid-career artists (one artist in each of the 31 local authorities around Ireland), there are two elements of support for participating artists in the scheme: financial and developmental. Participating artists will receive an €8,000 bursary to invest in themselves and their practice, combined with participation in a developmental and networking framework.

The award is open to artists of any discipline and practice, as well as multi-disciplinary practice and design of all kinds

Applications are open until 30 March. For more information, see https://platform31.localartsireland.ie/