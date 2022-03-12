Big Idea wins big at Co Carlow’s first web awards

Kim Mackenzie Doyle, founder of The Big Idea a transition year programme which won both the people’s choice award and the overall award at the County Carlow Web Awards

By Suzanne Pender

THE BIG Idea proved a giant success at the inaugural County Carlow Web Awards last week, scooping the event’s biggest awards – the people’s choice award and the title of overall winner. The transition year programme founded by Kim Mackenzie Doyle from Leighlinbridge has enjoyed remarkable success since its inception, while also greatly enhancing and developing its digital and web marketing platforms to further boost the company.

The County Carlow Web Awards were hosted by Carlow County Council Local Enterprise Office in association with Content Plan, ***The Business Post*** and IT Carlow and held in Ballykealey House Hotel recently as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022.

More than 70 entrepreneurs attended, with master of ceremonies Colm O’Regan at the helm.

Following receipt of over 50 entries, these were shortlisted to just 25 companies as finalists. Seven awards were presented, with a shared prize fund of over €10,000, as well as specially-commissioned trophies. The awards aimed to acknowledge and promote SMEs based in Co Carlow and were open to recipients of trading online vouchers and small enterprises with fewer than ten full-time employees based in the county.

Speaking at the awards, cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said he was “only too aware of how the web can be a powerful tool for communication of a message” and added that the key word from using the web is “engagement”.

“We have all seen the positives and the negatives of the internet, and as companies we know that your focus is engagement to develop reaction. By developing your web technologies and sites, you have a deep desire to engage, to listen, to learn and to transact,” said cllr Phelan.

“We all know that we are stronger when we listen, and we are smarter when we share. Sharing your business story online communicates that you are an SME who isn’t afraid to pitch your USP to the world and is a testament to your innovative and creative spirit,” added cllr Phelan.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said she was delighted as a local authority to host the first-ever County Carlow Web Awards.

“I’d like to congratulate the companies, over 50 of them, for putting themselves forward for judging, and our winners in the each of the categories,” said Ms Holohan, “In the past two years, we have seen a major shift to online trading. The way these companies have developed their online business, while also supporting local employment and their bricks and mortar activities, is a testament to the resilience and innovative thinking of our business community,” she said.

SHORTLISTED COMPANIES AND WINNERS

BEST EXPORT WEBSITE: Stephen Adams Organ Builder, Pro-Tray, Equinox Education Services, De Burca Design, CIELS – Carlow International English Language School. Winner: Pro-Tray electrical containment installation

BEST PROFESSIONAL SERVICES WEBSITE: The Big Idea, Complete Property, Executive PA Forum, Munnelly Accountants, Cullen Nurseries. Winner: Cullen Nurseries

BEST CONSUMER SERVICES WEBSITE: Butlers Eggs, Rea Communications Ltd, Elm Beauty, Pembroke Dental.

Winner: Butlers Eggs

BEST MANUFACTURING WEBSITE: Newhaven Kitchens, Carlow Toolmaking, Rawsaol Toothwear. Winner: Newhaven Kitchens

BEST TOURISM WEBSITE: Lisnavagh Events, Coolanowle, Lace Gallery. Winner: Lisnavagh Events

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD: All shortlisted entries participated in a public vote held on the Carlow LEO Facebook Account. Over 3,700 votes were received. Winner: The Big Idea transition year programme.

OVERALL WINNER: The Big Idea.