Course on coping with death begins this month

By Charlie Keegan

EVERYONE, at some stage in their life, must deal with the trauma of dealing with the death of a family member, close relative, neighbour or friend. It is therefore of great importance that there is a coping mechanism to deal with the emotional impact of bereavement.

In this regard, an eight-week course aimed at educating people to grieve in healthy and healing ways will begin in Carlow this month. The course, titled ‘The healing hearts steps to peace’, will run from Wednesday 16 March to Wednesday 4 May at the John Cummins Centre opposite Carlow College, College Street, Carlow. The course will run every Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm.

Clive Rooney is the course facilitator, which is being funded by the Education and Training Board (ETB), and intending participants need to complete the ETB registration form before it begins.

Mr Rooney is an expert in the areas of counselling, psychology, psychoanalysis and cognitive behaviour therapy, holding degrees in all these specialised areas. He is a member of the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) and is currently working with the Bereavement Counselling Service for Traumatic Deaths with the Health Service Executive.

This extensive grief counselling course will focus on imparting information to participants in the following areas:

Practical tools to plan and prepare for grief episodes

The different tasks involved in the grieving process

How to grieve in healthy ways that are unique to you

Understanding the common difficulties that people suffer that interferes with healthy grieving

The role of the family system and how to grieve together

Learning compassionate answers to the many questions that grief can ask an individual.

For more details and information, potential course participants should contact 085 1859154. Alternatively, they can email [email protected] or access wwwclivecare.ie.