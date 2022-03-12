Excellent atmosphere for Women’s Day rally despite the bitter cold

By Suzanne Pender

A CELEBRATION of women and the ongoing fight for a women’s refuge for Carlow were to the fore last week as Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign recognised International Women’s Day.

The organisers held a family fun day in Hanover Park and despite the bitterly cold weather were delighted to see people come out, engage in the campaign and celebrate International Women’s Day.

“It was absolutely brilliant. We’ve had great support from the people of Carlow, who really rowed in behind the campaign and offer great support,” said Ger O’Neill from the campaign.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace was MC the event and welcomed several speakers and performers, including poetry from Derek Coyle, music from Lisa McAree and speakers who highlighted Carlow in all its diversity, including Teresa Ryan from the Traveller community in Carlow and Flora Baes da Conceicao, who hails from Brazil but now calls Carlow her home.

Liam Regan also read a beautiful poem he wrote especially for the day, which reflected the sentiments and the ongoing commitment to activism felt by those attending.

“It was very cold that day, but just as we started at 3pm the sun came out,” smiled Ger. “We also handed out leaflets and knocked on doors and people were so supportive of the campaign.”