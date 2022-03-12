Josie Quinlan was the matriarch of five generations of her family



The late Josephine (Josie) Quinlan

By Charlie Keegan

JOSEPHINE (Josie) Quinlan, whose death occurred on Thursday 20 January at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, was the matriarch of five generations of her family.

Josie, who would have celebrated on 88th birthday on Saturday 19 March, had suddenly taken ill and was admitted to hospital only two days before her unexpected passing.

The former Josie Morrissey was a native of Ballaghmoon on the Carlow/Kildare border.

She was married, aged 19, to Thomas Quinlan and they reared a family of eight children – five boys and three girls – all of whom survive her. They first lived at the Quinlan home on Kilkenny Road, Carlow before moving to the town’s Montgomery Street, which is still in the Quinlan name.

Josie had 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren – Freddie aged two and one-year-old Cliodhna – five generations in a family being a rare occurrence.

Josie and husband Thomas were both volunteers with the Carlow branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA), being engaged in fundraisers such as the annual Carlow to Cork cycle. The couple also travelled as helpers for members of the Carlow IWA on trips to Lourdes.

A fine singer, Josie was a member of the Cathedral Choir under the direction of Fr Liam Lawton. She was a devotee of all music genres and a particular fan of The King, Elvis Presley.

Josie was devoted to the wider Quinlan family, as one family member stated: “The glue that held them all together.” She loved her garden, which she took great pride in, and she loved to go out social dancing. She also used to compete in ballroom dancing some years ago. She was a devoted mother to her family and used to love when her grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren would visit. She was bereaved in February 2018 by the death of husband Thomas at the age of 87, a month short of his 88th birthday.

Despite having reached an advanced age, the sudden nature of Josie’s passing has left the generations of her family with a huge void in their lives.

She reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Friday and Saturday, 21-22 January, with prayers being led by Fr Gaspar Habara, CC, Carlow.

Her remains were removed at lunchtime on Saturday to the Cathedral of the Assumption, where Josie worshipped all her life, and where Fr Gaspar celebrated her funeral Mass in what was a simple ceremony, reflective of Josie’s lifestyle. Readings and Prayers of the Faithful were read by family members, while Fr Gaspar spoke in glowing terms of the life of Josie Quinlan. The singing of hymns at Mass was by Catriona Kelly, accompanied by pianist Mary Gaskin,

Following Mass, Josie was laid to rest with her sister Elizabeth Cahoon in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Habara reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her sons Thomas (MacGamhna Road, Carlow), Joseph (Kildare), Michael (Silverpines, Tullow Road, Carlow), Oliver (Albany, New York, USA), Paul (Kellistown, Carlow), daughters Kay McGill (Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow), Bernie Dunne (Montgomery Street, Carlow) and Lorraine Redmond (Graigue na hAbhainn, Graiguecullen, Carlow). Josie is also survived by her last sibling Kathleen Boyle (Bangor, Co Down), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Thomas’s partner Claire, her 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and her circle of friends, especially the Galbally family, who were lifelong family friends.

She was predeceased in early March 2021 by the death of her sister Elizabeth Cahoon, who lived in Belfast.

May Josie rest in peace.