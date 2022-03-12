Nationalist archive – Carlow 30 years ago

5th Carlow Scout Unit with Kevin Murphy and other leaders
The way we were in Carlow. Photographer Karl McDonough digs through the archives from March 1992 to bring us the images of what was going on in Carlow 30 years ago
The Carlow 5th Boy scouts
Club runners taking part in the 4 county league
Prizewinners at the Leinster Co-Op Marts fatstock show and sale in Carlow. (Back l-r) Liam Hyland, Seamus Connolly, Pat Finnerty, Pat Kavanagh, Ned Byrne, Jack McDonald. (Front) Wesley Carter, Thomas Hickey, Nigel Hopkins and John Haughton
Carlow’s Johnny Nevin (right) in action during an NHL game against Meath
Fergal Bolger of Graiguecullen who won the all-Ireland junior cross-country championship, shows off his medal as some of his friends look on admiringly at Carlow Vocational School
The 4 County league in progress
Carlow beauty group with Breda Fitzhenry demonstrating
Alec Paton points to the damaged belfry at St Columbas Church, Tullow with Jean Moody, Trevor Corrigan and William Paton at St Columbas, Tullow. A big fundraising drive was launched to restore the tower which had a big crack running along its circumference. The cots of the repairs was estimatd at £100,000
At the Leighlinbridge Camogie Club dinner in the Lord Bagenal were (l-r) Miriam Malone, Kildares All-Ireland winning team captain: Valerie Crean, senior player of the year and Nan Crean presenting underage player of the year Mary Doran to her award