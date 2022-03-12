Survival for Labour means back to basics

By Michael Godfrey

I ADMIRE anyone who puts themselves before the electorate at either local or national level. But I wouldn’t be a politician for all the tea in China.

There are times when I have sympathy for those who take untold abuse from the public – but then they do stupid things to completely overturn that. Last week was a case in point. The Labour Party decided to turn on itself yet again and once more showed that politics is a dirty business. The age-old saying ‘a week is a long time in politics’ is certainly true. In Alan Kelly’s case, it was 24 hours.

One day the man thinks he has the support of his party with political allies protecting his back, only to discover that those same allies have been secretly meeting other members to plot his downfall.

They can say what they like about fighting for their very survival, being unable to disassociate themselves from the water charges debacle, the loss of Dáil seats and languishing at a mere 4% in the polls, but the reality is they stabbed one of their own in the back, and all for self-preservation.

I’m not a member of the Labour Party and have never met or spoken to Alan Kelly. I didn’t like some of what he said either as minister for the environment or as leader of his party, but I reckon he believed he was doing the best that he could on behalf of others. And that must be admired.

What I don’t like is so-called colleagues meeting in private to criticise what the man was trying to do, and then deciding it is time for him to go to protect their own political careers.

I wouldn’t like to be in a crisis knowing I had people like that around me. We have just begun to see light at the end of the tunnel regarding the pandemic and suddenly there is a night of the long knives.

The Labour Party obviously has an issue it needs to deal with. Put bluntly, it cannot sell its story to the public. They have let others steal that ground from them, and getting rid of Alan Kelly as their leader, and Brendan Howlin before him, will not solve that problem.

Any organisation, political or otherwise, needs to accept one very important fact: life does not end at Newlands Cross. In other words, Dublin is not the be all and end all of everything. If Labour wants to get back to winning ways, it needs to get back to its grassroots and build from the ground up.

Whenever a county GAA team runs out of steam and needs to replace players, it goes back to the basics and develops from the ground up, and that means nurturing young players. In politics, that means going back to the local areas, building up the party, recruiting fresh faces and contesting local elections. Remember, it is those local councillors who will be going door to door asking for votes the next time a general election comes around.

I can still see the late Jim Townsend canvassing the old Dublin Road in Carlow town on the day people were casting their votes in a general election. He believed every vote counted, and if he wanted to get that vote he had to go out, press the flesh and defend Labour’s policies.

Another man who relished meeting and butting heads with the public was Labour’s John McNally from Bagenalstown. Like Jim Townsend, he fought for the underdog throughout his political life and didn’t mind defending what he believed was right. Equally, he wasn’t afraid to stand up and go against officials, as was Jim, when they believed they were right.

Whatever anyone said about the Labour movement in Carlow, its members delivered on behalf of their candidate when it came to general elections. There were pockets in the constituency where the candidate knew that because of the local man or woman on the ground, he or she was guaranteed a good turnout.

People might talk policies and the need to do this or that on behalf of ‘the people’, but they should remember that, in the end, politics is local and the local councillor leads the fight.

The problem with Labour is they don’t have enough fighters at local level, and replacing Alan Kelly will not change that. In fact, the reverse is the case. The ‘local’ element of the party feel peeved at the way Kelly was given the elbow and at the same time feel further alienated from head office.

Would you blame any of them if they decided to stay at home and save the shoe leather when the next general election is called?