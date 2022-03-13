Death notices and funeral announcements

Ollie (Thomas) Nelson

58 New Oak Estate and formerly 142 Sleaty St, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 12th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Betty and much loved father of Caroline, Seamus, Josephine and Thomas.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Johny and Syl, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Ollie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Monday from 2pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 1.45pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Ollie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Maggie (Margaret) English, née Fenelon

Seskinryan, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim, grandsons Jack and Donal and sister Annie. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary Shannon, Noeleen English-Hayden and Olive Buckley, sons Tom, James, Pat and Colm, sister Mary Bishop, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and her much loved grandchildren.

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home on Sunday 13th March from 12 to 8pm and at her residence on Monday from 12-8pm. Removal from her home on Tuesday 15th March for Funeral Mass in St. Laserian’s Church, Ballinkillen at 11am and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Margaret Farrell (née Thompson)

Oldtown, Nurney, Co.Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Tommy, sisters Treasa, Buddy, Maureen and Eileen, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons and daughters William, Michael, Margaret, Mary, P.J., Liz, Pauline, Sean, Brendan, Martin and Owen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand- nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Her Home Oldtown, Nurney, Co. Carlow on Sunday March 13th from 2pm to 8pm, and on Monday March 14th from 2.oc to 8.oc.Removal from Her Home on Tuesday Morning March 15th, arriving at St. Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

Link for funeral Mass www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Hargaden John

(Carlow and formerly of Blackrock, Dublin) 10th March 2022 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin 4 surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of the late Moira. Sadly missed by his children Karen (Nelson), Edel (Dunleavy), John, Eimear, Liam, Kenneth and Mark, their spouses Joe, Emmett, Barbara, Erica, Sorcha and partners Alex and Caroline, his grandchildren William, Ellen, Sarah, Jamie, Quinn, Evan, Kate, Méabh, Jack, Ruadhán, Patrick and Béibhinn, his sisters and brother, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Monday morning (14th March) in Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybook at 11.00 am and burial thereafter in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Mass in remembrance on Thursday, 17th March, at 12.30 pm in The Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Service, Blackrock, Dublin.