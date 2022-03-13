Bagenalstown broadcaster takes over as new host of hit radio show

Cillian Doyle

By Suzanne Pender

CILLIAN Doyle’s radio career is set to come full circle this Monday when he presents The Takeover on regional radio station Beat 102-103.

Carlow native Cillian will be a familiar voice to Beat listeners, having plied his trade as a news and sports broadcaster over the last 18-months. A lifelong Beat fan, the former Bagenalstown Presentation de la Salle student returns to the same show on which he completed his LCVP experience in 2015.

Before coming to Beat, Cillian studied media and public relations at IT Carlow and worked as a journalist in local radio. As well as a love of radio, Cillian is passionate about creating social media content that will serve him well as the new host of The Takeover.

An ecstatic Cillian has described taking on the show as “a dream come true”.

“I remember listening to Beat Breakfast every morning before school and then I would listen to The Takeover doing my homework in the evening,” recalls Cillian.

“Honestly, it’s a surreal feeling. I can’t wait to countdown the biggest songs of the day as well as having the craic with the show’s listeners!”

Along with hosting The Takeover, Cillian will also present Beat Anthems on Friday night and The Top [email protected] on Sundays.

In his new role, Cillian will get to engage with the younger end of Beat’s 15 to 34 demographic on air and across all of Beat’s many platforms, especially the station’s 184,000 followers on TikTok.

Head of station sound Niall Power said that he’s proud to be working with the best young radio talent in the country: “Cillian’s playful humour, passion for radio and genuine obsession for discovering new music talent will ensure The Takeover is in safe hands.”