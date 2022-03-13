Exciting events planned for National Tree Week

By Suzanne Pender

THE Tree Council of Ireland and Coillte officially launch Ireland’s National Tree Week 2022, with exciting events taking place across Co Carlow.

This year’s theme is ‘More forests for a greener Future’ and aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of forests and the important role they play in delivering a sustainable future for all.

Tree Week 2022 brings many events to Co Carlow, including guided tree tours, a webinar on pocket forests, and tree planting. Among the events in Carlow during Tree Week is a guided tree tour of Altamont Gardens on Sunday 20 March.

On Thursday 24 March, Carlow County Council will host a webinar on pocket forests. Ideal for planting in urban spaces in towns and villages, urban forests also provide homes for a wide range of creatures, such as birds and squirrels.

In Borris on Saturday 26 March, tree planting will take place in for new the apiary – this is where beehives of honeybees are kept.

National Tree Week is an ideal time to learn more about the important role trees play in helping to stop climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, storing carbon in the trees and soil and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere.

To find out about events happening and to get involved, please visit www.treecouncil.ie.