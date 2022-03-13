New DEIS status will improve facilities at 14 Carlow schools



Minister for education Norma Foley with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor

By Suzanne Pender

FOURTEEN Co Carlow schools have been included in a major expansion of the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme, enhancing facilities at their schools enormously.

The DEIS programme provides targeted resources to schools with the highest levels of concentrated educational disadvantage to support their students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

Additional teaching posts, school liaison posts, DEIS grants and enhanced book grant funding are all part of the programme.

Rathvilly NS; Myshall NS; Tullow BNS; Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow; St Joseph’s NS, Carlow; St Brigid’s NS, Bagenalstown; Queen of the Universe, Bagenalstown; St Columba’s NS, Tullow; Scoil Mhuire gan Smal, Carlow; Bishop Foley NS, Carlow; St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen; Askea BNS; Askea GNS and at post-primary level St Mary’s Academy CBS, have all been included on the DEIS programme for the first time.

It is understood that many Co Carlow schools have campaigned tirelessly for inclusion, recognising the need within their schools and the enormous advantages of being part of the programme.

“I am delighted to see this largest-ever single investment in the DEIS programme, €32 million, and the addition of 310 new schools, with 14 in Co Carlow included,” said deputy Jenifer Murnane O’Connor.

“I spoke to minister Foley on behalf of these schools and it has been all of us working together to achieve this.

“This investment will provide for in the region of 160 additional primary teaching posts, approximately 100 additional home school community liaison posts, additional guidance and leadership posts as well as DEIS grants and enhanced book grant funding,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

This is the first time since 2017 the DEIS programme has being significantly expanded and eligible schools will now gain access to targeted supports to address educational disadvantage.

Schools have been identified for inclusion in the programme through the refined DEIS identification model, which is an objective, statistics-based model that uses information from the Department of Education enrolment databases and the Pobal HP deprivation index.

“This means that our school system is open and welcoming for all students, regardless of background, and that in particular, students at risk of educational disadvantage will be supported to achieve their full potential,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

The schools will access all supports under the programme to match their respective band from September 2022.