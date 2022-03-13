Paddy was a popular businessman, noted hurler and car enthusiast

By Charlie Keegan

PATRICK (Paddy) Farrell, Church Street, Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, whose death occurred on Sunday 13 February in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, was a native of Corries, Bagenalstown. He was the head of Patrick Farrell Transport Ltd (PFT Travel), a bus and coach hire enterprise, which he ran from his Leighlinbridge home.

Aged 78, Paddy would have celebrated his 79th birthday on St Patrick’s Day. His death followed a very brief battle with serious illness. He was son of the late Mattie and Johannah (née Kane) and is survived by his brother Jimmy (Corries) and sister Kitty Lawler (Corries).

Paddy Farrell was a man with an entrepreneurial flair. He began his working career with Tanco Engineering, Bagenalstown, later going to work for several years with Keenan Brothers, the former structural steel manufacturing plant at Bagenalstown’s Kilcarrig Street.

In the late 1960s, Paddy’s working career took a different turn when he became a car salesman with Warren’s Garage in Carlow. He then moved on to become a car salesman with Sheehy Brothers on Green Lane, Carlow, which had the franchise for Volkswagen and Mercedes.

At Sheehy’s, Paddy’s salesman colleague was Eugene Mulligan, the Rhode, Offaly and Leinster player who was Footballer of the Year in 1972, when the Faithful County retained the All-Ireland trophy.

Paddy was successful as a salesman, so successful that in 1974 he was VW’s top salesman in Ireland, which earned him a gold pin from the company at a celebration function. It was an achievement of which he was very proud.

Paddy hurled for Ballinkillen and won a Carlow junior medal in 1971 and a senior championship in 1973, when Ballinkillen defeated Naomh Eoin in the final. He usually played at left-full-back, being an uncompromising defender. There was a Bolger Cup (Carlow senior league) success in 1972, while Paddy was at left-half-back that year in the senior hurling final, when Ballinkillen lost narrowly to Palatine. Paddy played on for the wearers of the yellow and blue into the late 1970s.

His brother Jimmy hurled alongside Paddy for Ballinkillen, lining out at right-full-back. And like Paddy, Jimmy gave great service to the club.

Paddy remained a strong GAA man after his retirement and would travel to big games in Croke Park, Thurles and other venues. He was a supporter of the Wexford hurlers. During the 1990s, Paddy was actively involved in Carlow County GAA Board’s awards scheme.

He was married to Betty Heffernan, a native of Paulstown, Co Kilkenny, and they had one son, MJ, who has taken over the running of the transport company, which employs 14 people. Betty is company secretary. MJ’s wife Gemma is also involved in the running of the business.

When they married, Paddy and Betty bought their home at Church Street, Leighlinbridge.

In 1978, Paddy established the transport company. He started out by purchasing a bus. In order to complete the deal, it was necessary for Paddy to trade in Betty’s car. When Betty complained that she would not be able to drive a bus, Paddy retorted: “The back of it will the follow the front, you will be all right!”

On another occasion, when Betty went on holidays to Lanzarote, Paddy sold her new car to buy another bus. Betty took such transactions in her stride, realising it was all for the good of trade.

The business expanded over the years, bussing children to and from school becoming a regular staple of the enterprise. At the time of Paddy’s untimely passing, Farrell Transport had ten buses on the road.

Paddy had a passion for classic cars, being a member of the Ford Cortina Enthusiasts Club Ireland and of the Kilkenny Motor Club. Over the years, he owned several classic cars. Last September, he bought a Ford Escort RS 2000, 1977 model. Sadly, he never got to drive it – he was waiting for the good weather to hit the road.

Paddy liked nothing better than heading off on the open road on a Saturday or Sunday in one of his classic cars with Betty in the passenger seat. They would go wherever the fancy took them.

While he loved driving on the open road, boating on the river, or travelling overseas by boat, he refused to fly. In 1973, he and his brother-in-law Liam Heffernan went up in a small, four-seater from Kilkenny airfield. That experience was enough to put him off flying for life.

There was also a great sense of achievement for Paddy when, with son MJ, they completely rebuilt a Ford Escort in their spare time. The project began in 2011 and was carried out in the Farrell shed at the back of the house, with the River Barrow flowing right beside. The completed rebuild took until 2016. Paddy and MJ had the car painted at Pratt’s Garage in Carlow. The painting was done in the colours of major cigarette firm Rothmans, which has a close association with the world of cars and motor racing.

Paddy himself gave up cigarettes for good before the Carlow SHC final against Naomh Eoin, which Ballinkillen won. He was a teetotaler all his life, his gold pin from the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association (PTAA) was placed in the lapel of his coat for his funeral.

In 2019, the ***Retro Classic*** magazine featured the Ford rebuild. A photo also accompanied the article, taking in three generations of the Farrell family: Paddy, son MJ and MJ’s son Tim.

A dedicated family man, Paddy’s death creates a huge void in the lives of his wife Betty and son MJ, while he will also be greatly missed by his two grandchildren Tim and Croía, whom Paddy adored.

Paddy reposed at home on Tuesday afternoon, 15 February, where prayers were led by Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown. His funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday morning in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, with Fr Foley as celebrant. A guard of honour from Ballinkillen Hurling Club was provided from the Farrell home to the church.

Significant symbols of Paddy’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass: his No 4 Ballinkillen hurling jersey; his mobile phone, which he always carried; a family photo of Paddy, Betty and grandchildren Tim and Croía; and a miniature model Ford Cortina, symbolic of Paddy’s great love of cars.

Readings at Mass were by nieces Julie Ann Lawler and Liz Curran, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Paddy’s nieces Mary Cummins, Lorraine Carter, Audrey Quirke and Leanne Corcoran.

A eulogy was delivered by Paddy’s nephew Patrick Hughes, who outlined Paddy’s working life and provided some amusing recollections centering on Paddy.

The music and singing of hymns at Mass was by Peter Burke from Birdhill, Co Tipperary.

A cremation ceremony followed in Mount Jerome garden chapel.

Paddy is survived by his wife Betty, son MJ, brother Jimmy, sister, daughter-in-law Gemma, his adored grandchildren Tim and Croía, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind for Paddy Farrell will take place on Sunday 13 March in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, after which Paddy’s ashes will be placed in the Farrell family plot in Ballinkillen cemetery.