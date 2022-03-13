Poll: Sinn Féin retains lead, Fine Gael overtakes Fianna Fáil in popularity

  • Home >
Sunday, March 13, 2022

James Cox

Fine Gael find themselves a point ahead of Fianna Fáil in the latest Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes poll, but still sit nine points behind leaders Sinn Féin.

Leo Varadkar’s party have gained four points at 24 per cent, its best performance in almost nine months, while Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin lost one point each.

They registered 23 and 33 per cent respectively.

The Green Party also saw a drop in popularity, dropping from 5 to 4 per cent.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s approval rating has dropped by two points to 42 per cent, with Eamon Ryan the only leader seeing an increase in popularity.

Support for Sinn Féin is strongest among younger and blue collar voters, with Fianna Fáil preferred by older voters

