What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Kenneth Fox

As war wages on in Ukraine, most of the front pages focus on the humanitarian crisis as millions of refugees have already left the country.

The Sunday Business Post leads with wa warning from economists that the war in Ukraine could lead to a recession.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with talks between French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The Paper reports that a resolution is still a long way away.

The Irish Mail on Sunday focuses on the ongoing energy crisis as petrol and diesel prices continue to fluctuate.

In the UK, much of the front pages focus on the UK Government’s plan to pay citizens to host refugees as the crisis worsens.

The Sunday People lead with comments from a survivor of the Novichok poisoning in Salsibury, Charlie Rowley who is encouraging UK citizens to house Ukrainian refugees.

By
