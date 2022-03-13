What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Kenneth Fox

As war wages on in Ukraine, most of the front pages focus on the humanitarian crisis as millions of refugees have already left the country.

Tomorrow’s front page. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSGUtr pic.twitter.com/3pk5FNoOhe — Business Post (@businessposthq) March 12, 2022

The Sunday Business Post leads with wa warning from economists that the war in Ukraine could lead to a recession.

Today’s Irish Sun on Sunday front page. pic.twitter.com/CTQYtKF82V — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) March 13, 2022

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with talks between French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The Paper reports that a resolution is still a long way away.

This week’s paper:

– Fears pump prices could hit €3 a litre

– Irish-Ukrainians in trenches as Russians circle

– DWTS judge Lorraine’s past life … as a biker

– ‘No vaccine to curb hospital overcrowding and a broken system,’ says INMO President

And lots more … pic.twitter.com/HZlR0evWEQ — Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) March 13, 2022

The Irish Mail on Sunday focuses on the ongoing energy crisis as petrol and diesel prices continue to fluctuate.

In the UK, much of the front pages focus on the UK Government’s plan to pay citizens to host refugees as the crisis worsens.

📰 The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph: ‘£350 to host refugees in your home as Britain opens its doors’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/lCRTfzC2fp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 12, 2022

The Sunday People lead with comments from a survivor of the Novichok poisoning in Salsibury, Charlie Rowley who is encouraging UK citizens to house Ukrainian refugees.