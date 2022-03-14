Askea senior citizens regroup after two years

By Elizabeth Lee

THE excitement is growing steadily in the Askea area of Carlow town among a certain cohort of people who are looking forward to meeting up as a group for the first time in two years!

“After a long time, we’re getting back to our activities again,” said Marian Heary, chairperson of the Askea Senior Citizens’ group. “We’re hoping to get our social nights up and running again this month.”

Marian and the committee have Wednesday 30 March penciled in for their first social night, but people are advised to give her a quick call beforehand to check on 059 9143010.

Marian is also arranging their first of many holidays and trips away, too, with the first foray being the Clonakilty Park Hotel, Cork from Monday 30 May until Friday 3 June.

To get more information and to register, call Marian on the number above.