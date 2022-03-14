Donegal businessman and daughter to stand trial on illegal dumping charges

Stephen Maguire

A businessman and his daughter have been sent forward for trial charged with dozens of illegal dumping charges in Co Donegal.

Jim and Louise Ferry appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Monday charged under the Waste Management Act.

The charges relate to alleged illegal dumping at Rossbracken, Letterkenny between January 1st and March 31st, 2012.

Garda Sergeant Gerard Dalton told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to send the accused forward for trial at the next sitting of the circuit court in Letterkenny on May 10th.

Mr Ferry is charged as being a director of Ferry’s Refuse Recycling Limited and also the registered owner of the lands at Rossbracken where the waste was allegedly dumped. Ferry, of Sliabh Sneacht, Letterkenny is charged that he held, disposed of or treated waste in a manner that caused or was likely to cause environmental pollution.

He faces a total of 41 charges under the Act.

His daughter, Ms Louise Ferry, is also charged with illegal dumping at Rossbracken under the Waste Management Act. Ms Ferry, also with an address at Sliabh Sneacht, Letterkenny is charged with a total of 10 charges under the Act.

Garda Matthew Burke gave evidence of serving books of evidence on Mr Ferry and his daughter.

Solicitor Ms Maureen Gallagher told the court that she was acting as agent for solicitor John Geary of Castlebar, Co Mayo in the case.

She requested one senior counsel for the trial referring to the complexity of the case.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly applied the alibi warning to both Mr Ferry and his daughter.

Both responded briefly to say they understood the warnings.

Legal aid was granted in both cases.