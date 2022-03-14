Earnings of those who never received Covid supports increased by 7%

By Cate McCurry, PA

Workers who moved off pandemic income supports last summer had a similar growth of income over the previous two years compared to those who never received them, new research shows.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed the median earnings of those who never received income supports in the summers of 2020 and 2021 stood at €854, an increase of 7 per cent from the previous year.

The CSO published a series of data relating to the impact of Covid-19 income supports on workers during last summer, when restrictions were gradually easing.

The change in earnings of those who never received income supports in the previous two summers had increased by 13 per cent, it found.

The change in earning of those who did not receive income during the summer of 2021 but did in the summer of 2020 had increased by 17 per cent.

Those who never received income supports and remained with the same employer over the period saw an increase in earnings of 6 per cent

And those who never received income supports and changed employer over the period saw an increase in earnings of 13 per cent.

CSO statistician Sean O’Connor said: “This publication presents analysis of the impact selected Covid-19 Income Support Schemes had on the income of employees in Q3 2021.

“Employee earnings data from the Revenue Commissioners were combined with data on Covid-19 income support schemes from Revenue and the Department of Social Protection under the auspices of the Statistics Act 1993 to provide the basis for this analysis.

People wearing masks while walking in Dublin city centre (PA)

“Note earnings and income are used interchangeably within this publication.

“This report examines the extent to which employees’ median weekly earnings and income were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact selected Covid-19 income support schemes had on the income of recipient employees.

“Those who never received income supports in Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 tended to have the highest median weekly income, followed by those who did not receive income supports in Q3 2021 but did in Q3 2020.

“Those who received income supports in Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 have the lowest median income, followed finally by those who received income supports in Q3 2021 but who did not in Q3 2020.”