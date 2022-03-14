Lively line-up of events for Seachtain na Gaeilge

By Suzanne Pender

COMING together to use and celebrate our cuplá focal has never been more fitting as we emerged from the pandemic to mark Carlow’s Seachtain na Gaeilge 2022.

The exciting event was launched last Wednesday by cllr Fergal Browne in Lambert’s Coffee House, Dublin Street, marking the first in-person gathering of the popular Ciorcal Comhrá or Irish conversation circles in two years.

Seachtain na Gaeilge 2022 in Carlow is a two-week feast of Irish and bilingual events, which will continue until Tuesday 22 March. Programme highlights include the schools’ Irish drama festival, trad sessions and céilithe, quizzes, a spring art competition, the best-dressed window competition and, of course, Spraoi Faoin Aer, the outdoor family entertainment extravaganza on Lá Fhéile Pádraig.

Speaking ‘as Gaeilge’, cllr Browne welcomed everyone to the launch and paid tribute to Bride de Roiste and Emma Uí Bhroin from Glór Cheatharlach for their work throughout the year, not just for Seachtain na Gaeilge. He also wished Brian Ó Broin of Lambert’s Coffee House well in his new business.

Cllr Browne described Seachtain na Gaeilge as an opportunity for everyone to speak Irish and celebrate Irish culture, while the conversation circle allowed people to use their Irish whether they are a learner with a few words or a native speaker who regularly wants to meet new people with Irish.

Labhair í agus mairfidh sí. Mholfainn do gach duine idir óg agus aosta cúpla focail a labhairt chomh minic agus is féidir leo. Mar a deir an seanfhocal ‘Beatha teanga í a labhairt’ said cllr Browne.

Cllr Browne highlighted some of the events during Seachtain na Gaeilge, including the spring art competition for schools, the window competition for business people, a céilí mór in the Gaelscoil, the showing of Wolfwalkers at Carlow IMC, pop-up Gaeltacht, drama festival and lots of opportunities to speak Irish.

“Tá an áthas orm an clár iontach seo a sheoladh agus a rá go bhfuil Seachtain na Gaeilge 2022 beo I gCeatharlach faoi láthair. Bainigí sult agus taitneamh as,” cllr Browne concluded.

The bumper programme with details of all events is available now from Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 and on Facebook www.facebook.com/glor.ceatharlach, while printed programmes are available from Carlow Library, Carlow Tourism and local shops.