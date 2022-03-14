New photo directory puts Carlow in the tourist frame

Cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council; Michael Walsh, chairperson of Carlow Tourism; Jim Woods, Local Enterprise Office; Colin Duggan, president of Carlow Chamber; Amy O’Reilly, LEO; and Eileen O’Rourke, Carlow Tourism, at the launch of a new royalty-free image directory of Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THEY say a picture paints a thousand words, so an entire directory just launched which features the memorable experiences and adventures to be enjoyed in Co Carlow must speak volumes!

A new royalty-free image directory of Co Carlow was launched recently as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022 by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, Carlow Tourism and County Carlow Chamber.

Photographer Tony Pleavin spent six months visiting the vistas, valleys and visuals of Co Carlow to create the directory, which is free to use for all and available via Flickr.

“The genesis of this project came from our desire to promote Carlow, locally, nationally and internationally and have a suite of images that can be utilised by all for the creation of promotional material for Co Carlow,” explained cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council,” cllr Fintan Phelan.

“We would encourage enterprises, educators and individuals to utilise this collection in the development of materials”.

Michael Walsh, chairperson of Carlow Tourism, said that as a marketing co-operative organisation, it is essential that Carlow Tourism has access to a variety of images that portray the county and its variety of experiences.

“We were delighted to part of this project and look forward to developing the second part of the collection in 2022 with Finbarr O’Rourke,” added Mr Walsh.

Chamber president Colin Duggan thanked all the businesses which assisted them in the development of the collection.

“As a chamber, we are delighted with this new collection, which can feed into a variety of chamber marketing campaigns to market our towns and villages to a local and wider audience in the post-pandemic recovery phase, in particular for our leisure and hospitality sectors.”

Jim Woods, business adviser in the Local Enterprise Office, explains that the directory is free to use for all and available via Flickr.

To view the collection, go to Carlow County Council | Flickr.