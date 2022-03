By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident where a sheep shearing machine was taken from a farmhouse in the Crannagh area of Borris. The sheep shearing machine, a Bosch hammer drill and other assorted tools were taken between 10pm on Wednesday 9 March and 7pm on the following day. Gardaí in Borris are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious vehicles in the area between those times to contact them, or if they’re offered the equipment for sale.