Carlow community food initiative awarded funding

Carlow County Development Partnership is one of 13 community projects to be awarded a share of €740,000 of ‘safefood’ funding to transform the shopping and healthy eating habits of low-income communities across the country.

Safefood is investing in the projects over the next three years as part of its Community Food Initiatives (CFI) Programme 2022-2024 to help them set up, manage and sustain their work.

The programme aims to positively influence healthy eating habits by supporting the development of skills and knowledge around food, healthier shopping and cooking skills.

Welcoming the new projects, Ray Dolan, Chief Executive safefood, said: “The work of Community Food Initiatives has never been more important. We face rising food and living costs and the pressure that puts on low-income families in eating a healthy, balanced diet while meeting other essential household expenses… By focusing on skills and knowledge in relation to food, this can have a transformative effect on families across the island of Ireland.”

Dylan Thomas, Social Inclusion Manager with Carlow County Development Partnership continued said: “Our aim is to engage with the local community, to promote healthy eating and wellbeing and to provide opportunities for gaining new skills especially in learning how to cook healthy and nutritious meals that all the family will enjoy.”