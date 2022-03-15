EDs see highest attendances on record ahead of St Patrick’s Day period

Emergency Departments (EDs) in Irish hospitals have experienced the highest patient attendances on record ahead of the traditionally busy period surrounding St Patrick’s Day.

Last week EDs recorded over 28,347 patient attendances, prompting the HSE to issue an appeal this evening for the public “to help protect our hospitals and Emergency Departments” over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

The impact of Covid-19 is also being felt in hospitals, with the latest figures showing 101 outbreaks of the virus across hospitals and a further 595 outbreaks across community care services such as nursing homes.

These outbreaks are leading to bed and ward closures and delaying patient discharge from hospital care, the HSE said, in turn impacting hospitals’ ability to admit patients.

As of this morning there were 1,047 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals – the highest number since January 10th earlier this year and only the third time during the pandemic that the figure has risen above 1,000.

While the number of patients requiring ICU care has remained stable, the HSE said the recent steady rise in Covid-19 admissions is nonetheless having an “extremely challenging” impact on hospital services.

HSE appeal

The HSE said EDs are also reporting a sharp increase in the number of patients presenting for care who are discharged home following treatment – indicating some could have been treated at other healthcare services such as injury units and GPs.

“St Patrick’s Day has always been a very busy day for Emergency Departments and given that this year we will have two bank holidays and a weekend together, the HSE is appealing to the public to consider all care options before attending our Emergency Departments, saving their use for those patients who need urgent and emergency care,” it said in a statement.

Patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment are being advised that they will experience long waiting times over the coming weekend and into early next week.

“Anyone who suspects they may be facing an emergency situation should of course come to the Emergency Department and they will be seen and treated,” said Anne O’Connor, chief operations officer at the HSE.

“However, we would ask those who may be in a non-urgent situation to help our staff through a challenging time by looking at other healthcare options where possible.”

The HSE is advising the public to:

Consider all healthcare options before attending an ED, including injury units, GP services and pharmacies;

Dial 999 or 112 for emergency care without hesitation if you feel an ambulance is necessary;

Continue to wear face masks and maintaining good hand hygiene practices when attending hospitals;

Abide by all infection control measures including visiting restrictions in hospitals and hospitals wards.

If you or someone else is seriously ill or needs urgent emergency care, do not delay going to an ED or dialling 999/112 for help, the HSE said.