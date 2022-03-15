Gifted academic with strong links to Carlow returns for nostalgic visit

Emeritus professor Pauline Murphy, formerly Pauline Snoddy from Hanover, Carlow, with school friend Betty Ryan O’Gorman and cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan at the Dr O’Brien Centre

AN INSPIRING academic and a pioneer in women’s education and humanitarian endeavour recently returned to where it all began in Carlow.

Emeritus professor Pauline Murphy, formerly Pauline Snoddy from Hanover, Carlow, visited the town recently, her first visit here in 25 years and only her second visit since 1962.

The daughter of Michael Snoddy from the Blackbog Road and Minnie Brennan from Milford, Pauline’s father was a national schoolteacher, who later established an insurance office on Tullow Street in Carlow town. When she was five years’ old, her mother died, and Pauline was reared by her aunt Nan Phelan. Pauline was educated at St Leo’s College and during her visit to Carlow recalled fondly her childhood in Carlow and her wonderful memories of the town.

During her recent visit, Pauline was guided around the town by Carlow relatives and visited St Mary’s Cemetery to pay respects at her parents’ grave.

Pauline is emeritus professor at the University of Ulster. She went North following her graduation (B Comm,1st and PG H Dip Education) from NUI and since then has pioneered many initiatives in education at secondary, higher and community education levels.

As head of economics and social sciences in St Louise’s College, West Belfast – the largest girls school in Europe – she introduced A levels in economics, politics, sociology and accounts to the school curriculum and as chief examiner for the Northern Ireland Schools Council, Pauline introduced GCE economics to the NI schools’ curriculum.

While teaching in St Louise’s, Pauline also founded the NI Community Education Association (NICEA), to address the adult, further and community education needs of Protestant and Catholic communities.

When Pauline joined the University of Ulster in 1985, she networked with NICEA and initiated the Women’s Opportunities/Social Inclusion Unit, which set up access progression routes for mature students into higher education. With European funding she designed a range of new University of Ulster courses from certificate level up to postgrad diploma and master’s level. This initiative has gone from strength to strength, in joint research with other education projects in European countries.

Another initiative which Pauline made a significant impact in Northern Ireland is the Training for Women Network (TWN), which professor Murphy founded and chaired for six years.

At international level, Pauline is a council member of the Association for World Education (AWE); was convener of the ICEA Women in Action Network; and has presented research papers and chaired conferences globally. She has published extensively and received many awards for her inspiring academic and humanitarian achievements.

On retirement from the university, Pauline was made emeritus professor, social inclusion.

During her visit to Carlow, Pauline met up with her former school friend Betty Ryan O’Gorman and they were joined by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan for lunch at the Dr O’Brien Centre.

Pauline had attended St Leo’s College with Fintan’s late aunt Betty Phelan. During the visit, Pauline reminisced about her school days at St Leo’s and said she will always be grateful to the Mercy nuns for entering her for a scholarship, which led to her later achievements in academic life.

She recalled with pleasure the fun times growing up in Carlow. The plays, concerts, school choirs in St Leo’s and Irish dancing and singing at the Feiseanna with lessons from Murt Curran from Leighlinbridge, who cycled to Carlow every Sunday to teach Irish dancing to the young people in the old school hall.

Pauline also visited Carlow Cathedral which brought back memories of High Mass and Dr Seeldrayers playing the organ and the hundred or more students from St Patrick’s College singing the Gregorian Chant.

Pauline settled in Belfast and married Donal Murphy, a successful lawyer, who was known throughout Ireland as an enthusiastic promoter of rowing and was a regular visitor to Carlow Rowing Club for the annual regattas. Donal died in 2010. The couple had three children, Emer, Graine and Donal.