Lexi’s long locks help two worthy charities

By Suzanne Pender

A KIND-HEARTED Graiguecullen girl bravely faced the chop last weekend, losing an impressive 12 inches of her hair and raising a terrific €883 for charity. Lexi du Plessis (11) donated a whopping 12 inches of her long-flowing locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity for children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other conditions, then also marked her haircut by raising funds for the LauraLynn Foundation.

“We are very proud of her. He’s a very kind-hearted girl, always helping others, so this is nothing out of the ordinary for Lexi to do this … that’s the kind of girl she is,” said her proud mum Lorraine.

“I don’t know where she first heard of the Little Princess Trust, but she asked about donating her hair, so we sent off for the pack with the t-shirt and all in it last June and set it aside to let her hair grow longer,” explained Lorraine.

“Then last Saturday she had it cut in K-Hair. She had 12 inches off, so her hair is a very short bob now and she loves it. She raised €883 for LauraLynn.”

A pupil at Killeshin NS, Lexi was delighted to go into school to show everyone her new look, while dad Neil, older sister Abbi and younger siblings Alex and Callie are also super-proud of Lexi.

“We never expected to raise so much for LauraLynn. People were just so generous and Lexi wants to thank everyone – the support was incredible,” said Lorraine.