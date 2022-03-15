New strategy aims to boost jobs in Carlow

Carlow County Council has launched a strategy which aims “develop a distinct economic identity” for Carlow.

The inCarlow Economic Development & Business Support Strategy 2022-2027 has been created to demonstrate how agencies and industry can collectively develop County Carlow’s economy, through an extensive programme of activities intended to stimulate and support local growth.

The core ambition in the strategy is for County Carlow to develop a distinct economic identity that sits alongside high levels of business growth and prosperity. This will be achieved by agencies and industry working together to develop a series of new and unique activities which generate economic development and business support in the county.

Launching the strategy, cllr Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said: “As a county we have a fast growing and distinctively young population together with an experienced workforce with deep skills across a wide range of sectors. It is important that we plan ahead so that our youth have the skills and knowledge to take our county to the next level of innovation as they become the workforce of the future.” Equally important is that we nourish and harness our entrepreneurial spirit so that it is translated into jobs that support our economy and quality of life and helps to address the outbound commute that faces our residents each day. We believe this strategy offers the opportunity to do just that by providing a roadmap for economic growth up to 2027”.

The strategy was developed following an extensive consultation with key stakeholders and prepared by Grant Thornton.

Andrew Webb, Chief Economist with Grant Thornton, said the strategy developed a “vision which will deliver conditions for employment creation in County Carlow”.

He added: “Articulating a clear vision and actions is particularly important in these exceptional times. This strategy does this by identifying sectoral opportunities to expand the economic base of the county, focusing on research and development, as well as areas where Carlow, as a County, has the potential to be more competitive.”

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council said: “Carlow like all counties is a jigsaw of agencies and stakeholders who have all come together to develop this shared vision which is designed to complement and feed into the new local economic and community plan for the county”.

Outlining the role of the council, Ms Holohan said the council was setting the pace as leader of economic development at local level.

Director of Services, Michael Rainey added: “Given the current opportunities for national and international funding it is important that as a local authority we develop a collection of projects which promote, support and create employment. This includes an ambitious plan for the provision of enterprise spaces, connected hubs and enterprise programmes across the County. This investment will support economic activity and increased footfall in our towns and villages.”