O’Rahilly house demolition prosecution stalled

Tom Tuite

Dublin City Council’s (DCC) prosecution of developers for the “unauthorised demolition” of the former home of 1916 Rising leader Michael Joseph O’Rahilly has been delayed by Supreme Court and Court of Appeal actions.

The council initiated prosecution in Dublin District Court over the levelling of 40 Herbert Park, once home to ‘The O’Rahilly’, the only Rising leader killed in the fighting.

Builders bulldozed the house in September 2020 to use the site for a 12-storey apartment and hotel development.

Derryroe Ltd, operated by the McSharry and Kennedy families were granted permission by An Bord Pleanála for the demolition and redevelopment scheme.

However, the council’s prosecution at Dublin District Court is for “unauthorised demolition” of the O’Rahilly House.

The case was listed again on Tuesday.

DCC solicitor Michael Quinlan told Judge Anthony Halpin that related planning issues were before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

He was granted an adjournment of the district court proceedings until October 25th, when the case will be listed for mention.

Residents opposed to the development claim the site was significant in Irish history. The house, built after the 1907 Exhibition, featured in the formation of the Irish Volunteers and planning the 1916 Easter Rising.