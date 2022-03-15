Tributes paid to Irish journalist and cameraman killed in Ukraine

By Dominic McGrath and Cate McCurry, PA

Tributes have been paid to Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed while working in Ukraine.

The journalist was working for US network Fox News when the vehicle he was travelling in with British reporter Benjamin Hall was hit, the US broadcaster said.

Mr Hall has been in hospital since the incident, which happened on Monday as the men were working in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, the network said.

A Ukrainian journalist is also believed to have been killed.

As The Irish Times reports, Born in August 1966, Mr Zakrzewski was the second-eldest of six children: four boys and two girls. His mother was French and his father was Polish, and the family lived in Leopardstown, Co Dublin.

He covered conflicts in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and it was a job that suited his personality – “travel, adventure foreign news and seeing humanity at work”.

Irish President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to Mr Zakrzewski.

A statement issued by Aras an Uachtarain read: “President Higgins has offered his deepest sympathies to the family of Pierre Zakrzewski, an Irish journalist killed while covering the shelling outside Kyiv.

“The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including journalists, must be brought to an end.

“President Higgins expressed his sympathy to the International Federation of Journalists on the loss of a colleague.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin paid tribute to Mr Zakrzewski on Tuesday.

As a war photographer, Mr Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to employees by Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media.

Mr Martin said: “Our deepest sympathies go to the family of Pierre Zakrzewski, particularly his family back in Dublin. He was reared for 30 years in Dublin.

“It’s an appalling killing, illustrating again the indiscriminate and barbaric nature of the Russian attack on the citizens of Ukraine.

Deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and one of his colleagues today. My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists. We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on #Ukraine. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 15, 2022

“Without journalists and without cameramen, and without their bravery, we would not know what we now know in terms of how this war is being waged on people. It’s a very, very sad day for his family, for Fox News.”

He added: “To me the nature of this war continues to shock, but our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs were in contact with his family and providing consular assistance.

He said: “The killing of all citizens through this reckless war is deplorable and I also wish to strongly condemn the targeting of journalists who have been working bravely to shine a light on the plight of Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities.

“Ireland once again calls on Russia to bring an end to this war and we stand ready to support any initiative which can deliver peace.

“We will continue to demand accountability for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski who was killed today in Ukraine. The Russian invasion is criminal. We stand together in condemnation of this barbaric military aggression. Russia must immediately withdraw — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) March 15, 2022

Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died on Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald joined the tributes to Mr Zakrzewski.

Opposition party leader tweeted: “My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski who was killed today in Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion is criminal. We stand together in condemnation of this barbaric military aggression. Russia must immediately withdraw.”

His former school, St Conleth’s College in south Dublin, paid tribute to its past pupil.

The school said that he was in the class of 1984.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”