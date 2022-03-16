Big Top concert series returns to Rathwood

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Big Top series at Rathwood is set for a new run of gigs, starting with a very special Mother’s Day Concert on Sunday 27 March at 5.30pm featuring a host of stars, including Celtic Brothers, Louise Morrissey, Declan Nerney, and Gary Gamble with the Ryan Turner Band.

Excitement is also building, as it will be the first performance in the New Big Top at Rathwood, a truly unique concert and events arena by Des Willoughby Promotions.

Celtic Brothers is the exciting new act born of the very successful and popular group known as the Willoughby Brothers. They have entertained and endeared audiences for the past number of years and are delighted to bring this newly-evolved show to their loyal followers.

Joining the brothers will be Declan Nerney, who has been at the forefront of the Irish country music scene for a number of decades and continues to bring his unique sound to audiences across Ireland and further afield.

Louise Morrissey has long been one of Ireland’s best-loved singers and entertainers. She has achieved great success in Ireland and the UK and has brought her easy style of country and folk to many other countries.

Gary Gamble is a singer, comedian, actor, presenter and entertainer. His first steps in the entertainment world began after his star quality was spotted at a talent competition in Ireland, where he performed as Daniel O’Donnell.

His uncanny likeness in voice and presentation has made him the world’s number one Daniel O’Donnell tribute performer, selling out concerts and dances in Ireland, the UK and further afield.

Tickets for the show cost €30 and are available online at www.deswilloughby.com, www.rathwood.com or phone 087 6546883. They can also be had at the door on the evening of the show. Please note that the concert begins at 5.30pm and doors will open at 4.30pm.