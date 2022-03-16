Burger bar staff get ‘big shock’ after car collides with front of premises

David Raleigh

Staff at a burger bar in Limerick city got a “big shock” when they arrived for work this morning and saw the front door of the business had been badly damaged after two cars collided and one crashed into the building overnight.

One man was hospitalised in the incident which occurred outside Locke Burger at the junction of Bridge Street and George’s Quay, and adjacent to its sister establishment, the Locke Bar, which was named Best Tourist Bar in Ireland in 2011.

The collision occurred shortly before 11pm, about an hour and a half after the premises had closed for the night.

The scene of last night’s two-car collision outside the Locke Burger premises on Bridge Street in Limerick city

Gardaí, paramedics and firefighters attached to Limerick City fire service were called to the scene and one of the drivers was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with injuries.

Locke Bar assistant manager Aaron O’Dwyer said: “I was phoned about it last night, it was a big shock.

“We have the front door boarded up but we have a side door we are operating from for the next few days, so we are still open for business.”

A passerby at the scene remarked that “it was lucky the place was closed at the time”.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances which led to the collision.

The scene this morning following last night’s two-car collision outside the Locke Burger premises on Bridge Street in Limerick city. Photo: David Raleigh

“Gardaí attended a two-car road traffic collision on Bridge Street, Co Limerick that occurred on Tuesday 15th March 2022 at approximately 22.43pm, and one male (20s) was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is being treated for his injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening,” a Garda spokesman said.

The scene was cordoned off Wednesday and workmen surveyed the damage to the front of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda station on 061 456 980.