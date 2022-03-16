Carlow people have greatest desire to be online influencers

Carlow people have the greatest desire to become online influencers according to a recent survey.

Pure Telecom, an Irish broadband company, today announces the results of a survey that found that 60% of Carlow people survey wished to have a job as an online influencer either as their main source of income or in addition to their existing job.

The national figure was 48% of adults. The research also found that one-in-five (21%) people would choose recognition on social media over kudos from their boss.

Geographically, Meath and Carlow had the highest proportion of residents who would like to be influencers, followed by Wexford and Laois.

The survey found men (58%) are more likely than women (45%) to aspire to become online influencers. In fact, 21% of men would like it to be their main source of income, versus 11% of women. The broadband company also found that at 78%, Gen Z adults are significantly more likely than all other generations to want a job as an influencer. However, there are also considerable aspirations among the older generations – Millennials (47%), Gen X (34%), and Baby Boomers (25%).

The survey also highlighted the value that adults in Ireland place on likes and comments on social media platforms versus the value they place on recognition from their boss for a job well done. Interestingly, at 29%, men are considerably more likely than women (19%) to favour online recognition. Meanwhile, Gen Z (39%) is the most likely generation to choose recognition on social media.

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom, said: “The online world now forms a significant part of our daily lives. So much of what we do is now online – socialising, shopping, learning – so it’s natural that many people want their careers to be online, too. We always expect the younger generations to be more drawn to the digital world, but it is interesting to see that even the older generations have aspirations of becoming influencers. And, our research shows that a significant proportion of all generations believe that recognition on social media trumps praise from their boss!

“Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have created even more opportunities for people to share content, go viral and build an audience, making the idea of earning a living online more achievable and appealing than ever. As an Irish-owned broadband company, Pure Telecom is proud to provide the best value high-speed broadband to support aspiring content creators in Ireland.”