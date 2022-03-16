Excitement is brewing as Killeshin prepares for church anniversary

EXCITEMENT is brewing in Killeshin as the Holy Cross Church celebrates its 200th anniversary this year with a host of events.

Events kick off on Good Friday, leading up to a special commemoration Mass led by Bishop Denis Nulty and the historic annual procession on Sunday 8 May from Graiguecullen to Killeshin.

Fr John Dunphy, PP, said there was great enthusiasm in the parish for the event, with a very active committee planning events. “People in Killeshin know that Holy Cross Church is at the centre of the community and is the place to gather for all the special occasions, those happy and sad occasions. Killeshin itself has also grown at a big rate.”

Fr Dunphy said there was a great community around the church who were actively involved and he pointed to recent improvement works in the church. The church has a storied history and is located at the place place formerly known as Gallows Hill or Cnoc na Crocaire.

The architect was Thomas A Cobden, who also designed Carlow cathedral, ***Braganza***, Ballykealey House and several other notable buildings in the Carlow region.

The reason for building a new church in Killeshin was that the old chapel in Clonmore was falling into ruin and had to be replaced. On 6 May 1819, the foundation stone of the Church of the Holy Cross was laid by local landlord William Cooper. At the same time as the building of Holy Cross Church in the 1820s, a two-storey school was build adjacent to the church grounds.

Throughout the years, the traditional May Sunday procession from Graiguecullen Church to Holy Cross Church was led by Killeshin Pipe Band. The band played tunes along the route, lending a joyous atmosphere to the occasion and shortening the journey for all who proudly wore the sash of the Holy Cross Sodality, their families and many parishioners, who walked the route holding banners.

Flags, bunting and banners lined the route to the church from the crossroad, and High Mass at noon always concluded with Killeshin Pipe Bank playing ***Faith of our fathers*** at the bottom of the church steps.

The crowd would then descend to the Quaker field for the popular field day, where the carnival of merry-go-rounds, Big Wheel, bumpers, donkey rides, wheel of fortune and even a helicopter rides were the order of the day.

This year, it is hoped a large crowd will take part in the procession leaving Graiguecullen Church at 1.30pm for a special commemorative Mass at 3pm in Holy Cross Church, led by Bishop Nulty, who also plans on walking out in the procession on the day.

Holy Cross Church has served generations of local families and parishioners and has always extended a warm welcome to new families who have chosen Killeshin as their home. The online broadcast of Mass and the success of social media through Facebook has allowed the diaspora to stay connected and still feel like an important part of the parish.

This year, organisers want the parish to display Holy Cross in all of its glory, both inside and out. Many projects have already started. The old graveyard railings were painted by local volunteers during the first year of Covid and work continues on the bank and surrounding paths. Work is underway to erect 14 Stations of the Cross in the coming weeks and on a grotto, as well as planting flowers and shrubs. It is hoped to purchase a water feature, wall hangings and a holy water font.

Extra help is welcome, and the parish encourages anyone who feel they could give their time to contact them as there will be plenty of occasions to help out in the coming months.

Many of the projects have benefited from donations by parishioners, local groups and businesses.

However, if anyone wishes to make a contribution (of any size) to complete the remaining projects, please contact sacristan Vera Bolger, Holy Cross Church on 087 9563831 or 059 9141833 at the parish centre.

It is also hoped to have slide shows of the church down through the years to complement events and anyone with old photographs who would like to share them is asked to contact Pauric Bolton on 086 0796783.