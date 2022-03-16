No place like home for Carlow teen after Ukraine escape

FROM Ukraine to Carlow town, Racheal Diyaolu said she went into survival mode in her bid to get home. The 19-year-old arrived back in Ireland on Thursday night after a three-day drive from Sumy in northeast Ukraine to the Romanian border.

Since her return, Racheal has been spending time with her family, parents Yemmy and Taiwo and siblings Christiana and Sam, extended family and friends.

“I haven’t been able to properly go out in town yet. My Mum’s safeguarding me at home!” joked Racheal on Monday. “I’m just getting back to myself again. It’s been a bit of a blur, a bit of a whirlwind, to be honest. When I got home, I was still kind of in a daze; it didn’t really hit me that much … that I had just got out of Ukraine.”

Racheal and her family were very grateful for all the support and good wishes they have received.

Niamh Broderick, principal at St Leo’s College, where Racheal went to school, put the family in contact with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who had visited the family home in Rivercourt and raised Racheal’s predicament in the Dáil. A GoFundMe for Racheal raised €4,600 and this sum will be divided between her rescuers, Irish Red Cross and UNICEF. It is hoped to run an event at the family’s church at Gospel Faith Missions to thank people.

“Carlow has been so good to us. Everyone has been so supportive … checking on my Mum and Dad,” she said. “We felt an overwhelming amount of support. And we’re just so grateful to everyone who was standing behind us.”

A past pupil of St Leo’s College and Holy Family Girls NS in Askea, Racheal had been studying medicine in Sumy since November. A family friend had a son studying at its university and Racheal pursued an option to study there after CAO offers.

It was the first time Racheal had lived away from home. When the invasion began on 24 February, Racheal said she had to shut out the fear and worry.

“It wasn’t beneficial to be worrying about myself,” she said. “It was basically pure survival. My brain shut off the fear aspect very quickly. My mother was doing enough worrying for me … enough for Ireland!”

As things deteriorated in Sumy, Racheal became desensitised to the noise of bombs and the rush to the shelter. In Sumy, she would see the orange glow of an explosion and fire in the distance.

“The day before we left, we saw fighter jets overhead. And I was, like, thinking to myself: ‘is this just another thing that I’m going to have to just get used to seeing and hearing?’”

The plan to leave Ukraine was a risky one, admitted Racheal. She travelled in a convoy of two vehicles with six other evacuees, led by a pair of Scottish landscape gardeners, who had ventured to Ukraine to assist civilians fleeing the country.

The men, Joseph McCarthy and Gary Taylor, had already helped others to leave Ukraine, but had been stopped by Russian forces and shot at during a failed initial attempt to reach Racheal.

“Every single step, every single plan for evacuation was a risk,” said Racheal. “Our school told us that supposedly there were no safe routes out and to exercise patience if we were trying to leave.”

Racheal and her family have a deep faith and they prayed and talked about it before making the final decision.

“(Joseph and Gary) made the effort; they successfully came in. That told us that people had showed them a safe route to get in and out.”

She added: “I felt a safety and security that was telling me to put my faith into these guys.”

Leaving Sumy, they were stopped an estimated 50 times at various checkpoints by Ukrainian security forces. On that journey they passed bombed-out and abandoned military vehicles.

Racheal was anxious leaving Sumy, but after the first day of travelling came the belief and confidence that she would get home.

Speaking of Gary and Joe, Racheal said they were extraordinary but remarkably down-to-earth men. “You can’t really put it down to anything apart from the fact that they’re just genuinely amazing, caring people. And they’re driven by the fact that they want to help as many people as they can. ‘Whatever happens, happens’ was their motto.”

The Scotsmen are still working to get civilians out of Ukraine.

A tremendous weight was lifted from Racheal’s shoulders last week, when higher education minister Simon Harris said Irish students studying in Ukraine would be facilitated to study in Ireland. Racheal is awaiting further details, but has an interest in paediatrics and women’s health.

On another positive note, her friends have also been able to leave Sumy in recent days.

However, the plight of Ukraine is ever-present for Racheal: “I’m always thinking about it. I got out, but I know there are so many people … men, women and children that are still there and are fighting for their lives. Their problems have not gone away. I keep them in my thoughts and prayers. I’m just hoping that it ends soon.”