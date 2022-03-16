Timetable of events for St Patrick’s Day in Co Carlow

GET ready to don the green tomorrow and get out and about across Co Carlow to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Lots of parades and entertainment have been planned locally, so be sure to get out there and support the wonderful efforts made by communities.

Timetable of events

9.30am: Killeshin parade

10.30am: Graiguecullen parade from Carlow Town Park

1pm: Borris

1pm: Bagenalstown

2pm: Tullow

3.30pm: Ballon

2pm to 5pm: Carlow town at Potato Market, the St Patrick’s Day family festival ‘Spraoi Faoin Aer’ takes place – an afternoon of fun and entertainment, music, song and dance, as well as street entertainment with walkabout clowns, magicians and jugglers.