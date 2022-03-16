Tullow CS students were flying high!

By Elizabeth Lee

STUDENTS in Tullow Community School were flying high after a whirlwind visit by members of the Irish Air Corps!

Leaving cert and transition year students had the experience of sitting into an aircraft after it landed on the school lawn, as well as grilling the air corps members about their work.

The EC135 P2 aircraft landed on the school’s football pitch, so the students were out to view the incredible landing. Aircraft mechanic Jamie Ansbro and Lt Liam Kelly, both past pupils of Tullow Community School, spoke to the students about what the Irish Air Corps offers students in careers – ranging from apprenticeships and trainee technicians to becoming an Air Corps cadet (pilot).

Students were given the opportunity to take a seat in the helicopter as 2nd Lt Seán Curran, Lt Caymen Roe, Cpl Stephen Leonard and Aircraft Mechanic Seán McHugh spoke to them about operations the EC135 P2 aircraft has completed.

Each member of the Air Corps represented a role within the Irish Air Corps and students thoroughly enjoyed the interaction.