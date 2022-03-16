Upbeat video will get you in the mood for Paddy’s Day parade in Bagenalstown

By Suzanne Pender

THE countdown to the St Patrick’s Day parade in Bagenalstown is on. And just in time to get everyone in the festive mood, the organisers have released a video!

From local businesses to community groups and fire engines to ride-on lawnmowers, this video is sure to get everyone rarin’ to go for Thursday’s parade, which kicks off in the town at 1pm.

Bagenalstown’s St Patrick’s Day parade committee put together the video, thanks to the expertise of Richie Kavanagh from Garryhill Films, with contributions from all in the town.

To view the official launch video to the Bagenalstown St Patrick’s Day parade, go to https://fb.watch/bLtJh05Cu-/