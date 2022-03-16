What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Wednesday’s front pages are dominated by the death of Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed while working in Ukraine.

The Irish Times leads with the stories on the Ukraine crisis, one on the death of Mr Zakrzewski, while another concerns comments from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who said early on Wednesday that Russia’s demands were becoming “more realistic”.

A picture of Rachael Blackmore celebrating her latest Cheltenham victory also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with stories on Mr Zakrzewski’s death and soaring energy costs, while Blackmore also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with a story on a Cork family helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

A story on energy bill hikes of €700 makes the front page of the Irish Daily Mail, along with the death of Mr Zakrzewski.

The Irish Sun also leads with stories on rising energy costs and the death of Mr Zakrzewski.

The lead story in the Irish Daily Star is on rising energy costs, while Cheltenham also makes the front page.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a Northern Irish power plant ‘forced to burn Russian coal’.

The Irish News leads with a story on the Polish consulate’s frustration at difficulties in helping Ukrainian refugees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not expect Ukraine to join Nato, amid renewed hopes of peace talks with Russia, and this dominates British front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Mr Zelensky’s comments along with a story on a Russian state television employee, Marina Ovsyannikova, who interrupted a live news programme by protesting against the war with Ukraine. She has been ordered to pay a fine by a court.

The Guardian leads with Ukraine’s ‘Nato concession’.

The Times also leads with Mr Zelensky’s Nato comments.

The Independent leads with the Nato comments and Marina Ovsyannikova’s fine.

The lead story in the Daily Express concerns a “glimmer of hope for peace”.

Metro leads with a story on UK sanctions on Russian oligarchs.

The i leads with Putin’s ‘Plan C’.

The Daily Star leads with a story on a ‘lookalike Zelensky’ who fled Ukraine.

The New York Times leads with a story on how ‘conflict and inflation are colliding’.

The Financial Times leads with a story on sanctions on Russian oligarchs.