Ceremony of remembrance and reflection will be held at Carlow Town Hall on Sunday

By Suzanne Pender

A CEREMONY of remembrance and reflection will take place this Sunday, 20 March, at Carlow Town Hall Civic Plaza at 5.30pm.

The event welcomes individual and collective remembrance and commemoration within the local community of all who have died or have been bereaved during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony will also acknowledge the scale and impact of the end-of-life care that individuals gave to the dying and their families during this time.

It is also an opportunity to pause and reflect, take time to remember and pay tribute to everyone within the community who has contributed to how we have faced and are facing the challenges together.

The ceremony will include the presentation of books of remembrance and reflection, which the Co Carlow public contributed to from libraries across county last week. People wrote about the impact of the pandemic has had on their lives. Some chose to write a story, draw pictures, photographs or remembrance poems to share as their memorialisation moments and reflections.

After the ceremony, these books will be returned to the libraries in Carlow, Tullow, Bagenalstown and Borris for the month of March and April for the pubic to continue to share their moments and reflections.

The books will then remain part of the Co Carlow archive and cared for by the county’s library services for years to come.