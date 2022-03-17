Cheltenham day three: Bob Olinger takes Turners triumph in dramatic opener

PA reporter

Day three of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival has got underway, with seven races on the card:

Turners Novices’ Chase (1.30pm)

Winner: Bob Olinger (Henry de Bromhead ) – 6/5

Bob Olinger was handed victory in the Turners Novices’ Chase after Galopin Des Champs took a dramatic fall at the final fence in the opener at Cheltenham.

Galopin Des Champs looked certain to land the spoils when he jumped the last well clear of Bob Olinger, but he slipped and knuckled over a stride after landing and ditched Paul Townend onto the ground.

That left Bob Olinger (6-5) to come home unchallenged with Busselton picking up the pieces for second place in the four-runner Grade One heat, 40 lengths behind the winner.

Until that untimely exit everything had gone to plan for Galopin Des Champs. Willie Mullins’ six-year-old had jumped exuberantly in the early stages and had Bob Olinger under pressure before the race was turned on its head and the 5-6 favourite crashed out after seemingly clearing the last safely.

Bob Olinger’s rider Rachael Blackmore felt her mount was some way from his brilliant best, even though he added another Festival victory after winning last year’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

She said: “It’s fantastic to win, but nobody likes winning in those circumstances and it was brilliant to see Paul and Galopin Des Champs get up.

“I was happy with him, he made one or two little errors, so there’s definitely room for improvement there, but four out I wasn’t delighted and I thought I’d be travelling better.”