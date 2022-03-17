Death notices and funeral arrangements

Pat (Patrick) LEIGH

Killabban, Maganey, Laois / Carlow / Maganey, Kildare

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 17th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of John, Vinny and Catherine, adored grandfather of Cathal, Dan and Peter and cherished brother of the late Michael.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home, (Eircode R93 ED83) on Friday from 4pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 2pm to St. Abban’s Church, Killeen arriving for funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research and St Vincent De Paul.

Seamus Cooney

Hennessy Road, Waterford City, Waterford / Carlow

And formerly of Marley, Glynn , Co Carlow. In the loving care of the Pallative Care Unit, Waterford University Hospital after a short illness.

Pre – deceased by his parents James and Susan and brother Paddy, Beloved brother of Eileen, Peggy and Johnny. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, nieces, nephews, brothers – in – law, sisters – in law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 4pm to 9 pm on Friday. Funeral to arrive to Glynn Church for requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in St. Mullin’s Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society / Palliative Care Unit Waterford