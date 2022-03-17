Free PRSI hearing aid benefit

Advertisement

Did you know that if you have paid PRSI in your working life, even if you are now retired, there is a high probability that you and your dependent spouse will qualify for free hearing aid benefit?

The application process is quick and easy with the department paying the full cost of the privately purchased hearing aids up to the value of €,1000. Additionally you can also use your grant as part payment towards the purchase of any of our other rechargeable/ bluetooth hearing instruments such as Phonak Paradise, Unitron Blu or Signia AX.

The following are some frequently asked questions regarding the scheme:

Question: Who qualifies for the grant?

Answer; Anyone who has paid full PRSI in their working life should qualify even if they are now retired. This includes Self-Employed AND Dependent spouses, civil partners, co-habitants including widows/widowers.

Question: How do I check to see if I qualify and how do I then apply for the grant?

Answer: The quickest and easiest way to check is to contact us at Carlow Hearing. As Dept of Social Welfare panel[1]lists we can conduct an online eligibility enquiry and let you know the result in a matter of minutes. If you are a successful candidate we also apply for the grant on your behalf.

Q. How soon can I have a Hearing Test and be fitted with Hearing Aids? Our Carlow Hearing clinic is open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm so we can give you an immediate appointment for a Hearing Test. The Hearing Aids are then usually supplied within 10 working days. If I already have Medical Card (HSE) hearing aids or I am currently on the HSE waiting list can I or my dependent spouse still qualify for PRSI Hearing Aids? If you have made the requisite PRSI contributions you will most likely qualify for the grant regardless of the fact that you may be in the HSE system. What are the guarantees as to quality of the Hearing aids and what do they look like ? Is there a warranty and what about aftercare ? Our hearing aids are designed and built by the worlds leading manufacturers. They are all extremely discreet and comfortable to wear. The majority come with a 4 year warranty and aftercare is provided by owner/audiologist Donal Keane FdSc HAA MISHAA. Q. If I have received a PRSI hearing aid grant in the past can I qualify for a new grant? Yes, you become eligible for a new grant every 4 years. If you give us a call we can confirm this on your behalf. What should I do next? A. Give us a call at Carlow Hearing or drop in to sur dedicated Hearing Aid Centre in Hanover House, Carlow Town. We are conveniently located straight across from Aldi, Hanover.

Carlow Hearing are Independent Irish owned Hearing Aid Specialists. We opened our first hearing centre in Carlow (under the name of Leinster Hearing) back in 2015. We are Dept of Social Welfare Panellists and members of ISHAA. We provide a FREE Hearing Test and supply a wide range of the world’s leading hearing Instruments. Our clinic is open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm.

Carlow Hearing, Unit C Hanover House, Hanover Road, Carlow Town. R93 V2T4

Tel: 059 9137670 / 087 1184185 Visit our Website: www.carlowhearing.ie