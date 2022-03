By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information in relation to a break-in at a house in Tomduff, Borris. The house, which was under renovation, was broken into between 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday 9-10 March at 4pm. A number of items were taken, including a water pump, a saw hand drill and various other tools. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the gardaí.