Online fundraiser aims to give Dylan a new lease of life



Christina Walsh, her son Dylan and partner Tony Kennedy have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help them buy a wheelchair-accessible car

By Suzanne Pender

A HEARTFELT wish for a young Carlow man to enjoy every experience life has to offer despite the limitations of his condition has prompted a local family to launch a fundraising campaign.

Christina Walsh from Carlow town has set up a GoFundMe page aimed at raising funds for her son Dylan (19), to support the family’s purchase of a wheelchair-accessible car – an absolute life-changing family addition that would make everything more accessible for Dylan.

Dylan has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that affects his muscles, causing progressive degeneration and weakness over time. Sadly, as a child, Dylan was able to walk, run and do all normal everyday things, then at eight years’ old his life took a different path when his condition was diagnosed.

“Dylan has been wheelchair bound over 13 years now and life has been seriously challenging with many obstacles on a daily basis,” explains Christina.

“My wish as his mam and my partner Tony is to help Dylan see more, experience more and enjoy a better quality of life, enjoy visiting family and friends and exploring Ireland. We want to do this without the drama and ordeals that come with leaving the house,” his mam adds.

The Walsh family have never had their own car. Christina cannot drive due to her epilepsy, so Christina’s partner Tony Kennedy will drive if the family can reach their goal and purchase a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

“I want to be able to bring Dylan places, enjoy the summer and make memories; to be able to do more things together as a family and just have the independence to get up and get in the car and just go stress-free instead of ringing in advance to see if trains go all the way to our destination,” says Christina.

Dylan also has a lot of hospital checks and procedures, which are always a challenge without their own transport.

“My Dad (Brian Walsh, Pollerton Road, Carlow) changed his car to bring Dylan on outings and his hospital check-ups … he is our absolute rock and myself and Dylan appreciate and love him so much,” said an emotional Christina.

“We’re forever grateful to Dad, but it would be nice to have our independence and give Dad a well-earned and overdue break.”

Christina admits she has been thinking about starting the GoFundMe “for years”, but was never “brave enough”.

“I didn’t want to come across as a charity case with so many people out there struggling, but then … a moment of madness and I did it,” smiled Christina.

The response to the appeal has been incredible so far, with €3,700 raised from a goal of €5,000.

“You struggle for so long and what you don’t realise is that help is there; all you have to do is ask … we are just overwhelmed by everyone,” said a tearful Christina.

“We are excited about the summer and making memories. Dylan is excited to make plans – a trip to Galway for a family holiday and we’ve also Kings of Leon tickets, all the things 19-year-olds should be doing, and Dylan should be doing. too,” said Christina.

To support the Walsh’s fundraising efforts, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/dylans-wagon