President Higgins calls for ceasefire in Ukraine in St Patrick’s Day address

Thursday, March 17, 2022

James Cox

The President has made reference to the war in Ukraine saying “a dark shadow has now been cast across our world as we witness the unfolding events in Ukraine”.

In his St Patrick’s Day message President Michael D Higgins spoke of those who are suffering from what he described as “this completely unacceptable, immoral and unjustified, invasion and violence to the lives of those in Ukraine”.

President Higgins said we must acknowledge our role as citizens of the world, with a duty to stand in solidarity with all those across the globe who are vulnerable and in need.

He said: “I know that the hearts of Irish people and Irish communities across the world go out to all of those who are suffering from this completely unacceptable, immoral and unjustified, invasion and violence to their lives.”

President Higgins urged people to “unite our voices in demanding an immediate ceasefire, respect for humanitarian law, and the withdrawal of Russian troops”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmJqGlHbN24

